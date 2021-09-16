DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s largest hotel has 80 million reasons to smile. The Sheraton Denver Downtown hotel has been transformed thanks to an $80 million renovation.

The redesigned hotel off the 16th Street Mall includes 133,000 square feet of remodeled meeting space, 1,238 newly redesigned guest rooms and 138 suites. The hotel also features a modern day “public square” which features a community table, soundproof booths, and flexible gathering spaces called “the studio.”

The goal for the renovations is so the hotel will allow Denver to compete with other major cities for conventions and special events.

“There is fierce competition for us both across the United States and around the world,” said Rachel Benedick, Visit Denver Executive Vice President of Convention Sales and Services. “So, what we have to do is continue to invest in this type of infrastructure to make sure that we have a city that’s really welcoming and ready for visitors.”

The hotel’s renovations have been completed since April, and were done in time to house all the players and executives for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game in July. The official unveiling and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and will feature Mayor Michael Hancock.

“We always say that if it’s a great city to live in, then it will be a great city to bring convention attendees to,” Benedick said.

The renovation of the hotel happened just as the City of Denver approved its $149 million renovation plan for the 16th Street Mall in March. The mall has not been remodeled in almost 40 years and the hope is more people will invest their time and dollars in all the shops along the mall.

“Investing in this asset will allow us to make the most of this space and really help bring people together so that we continue to drive business in the core of our town,” said Travis Bogan, Director of Special Projects with Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.