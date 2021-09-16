DENVER (CBS4)– Denver drivers could soon pay double for metered parking, with a rate increase of $1 to $2 per hour. This would be the first rate increase in 20 years for the city.
The goal of the meter rate increase, under Mayor Michael Hancock's 2022 budget proposal, is to generate $9.2 million in parking revenue for the city of Denver. The revenue will go toward the Transportation and Mobility Fund, which the city will create next year, according to the proposal.
This fund is designed to provide dedicated support for transportation and mobility projects related to bicycles, sidewalks, safety, and transit improvements.
Here are the proposed uses of the additional funds:
- Denver Moves Bicycles Implementation – Funding will support an innovative approach to building bicycle infrastructure and accelerate the implementation of bikeways. (approximately $1.9 million)
- Sidewalk Repair – Funding for the construction and/or repair of sidewalks throughout the city near public facilities, educational facilities, transit, and other critical areas. (approximately $1.8 million)
- Vision Zero Implementation – Funding for the implementation of the Vision Zero Action Plan including improvements at high-crash intersections, road crossing safety treatments, and signal modification. (approximately $1.8 million)
- Denver Moves Transit Implementation – Funding to support the implementation of Denver Moves Transit including design and construction of a high frequency network and transit amenities. (approximately $3.7 million)
- Two Full-Time Employees – Funding for an additional inspector and project manager related to sidewalk repair. ($300,000)
CBS4's Mekialaya White asked downtown travelers their thoughts on the proposal.
“I think that’s pretty outrageous to double fees. Maybe the current managers of the city should take a pay cut,” said Dave Klingenmeyer. “It’s a very prime need for people traveling through the city.”
Christopher Wall echoed similar sentiments. “That’s absurd,” he said. “Business here in the city is booming with people coming in. It’s a tourist city, and it’s not fair for residents have to be taxed even more. Being a resident here, it’s very difficult to find parking, and then I have to park blocks away.”
Denver city council members have to approve the proposal before it can be implemented.
City leaders will hold a series of hearings over the next two weeks to discuss the proposal.