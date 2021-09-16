Colorado State University Prepares More Isolation Rooms On Campus As COVID Delta Variant Cases RiseAs the Delta variant of COVID-19 surges in Northern Colorado, filling nearly all ICU beds between Larimer and Weld counties, Colorado State University is moving forward with preparing more isolation rooms on their campus.

Colorado Polio Survivor Reflects On Lifelong Disease & COVID Vaccines NowAt 72 years old, Jim Carr is a survivor. Sickened by polio at the age of three he survived months in an iron lung.

Some Conventions In Denver Cancel Plans Because Of Delta VariantVisit Denver confirmed Wednesday that some conventions and meetings for the rest of the year have been canceled because of concerns related to the delta variant.

Denver Police Officers And Deputies Lagging on Vaccinations: 'There Is A Lot Of Pushback'With the city deadline for getting a COVID-19 vaccination closing in, newly obtained figures show the percentage of Denver Sheriff's deputies and Denver police officers who have presented proof of vaccination to the city is well below the number for other city employees.

COVID In Colorado: Unvaccinated Greatly Outnumber Vaccinated Amid HospitalizationsThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is optimistic the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is hitting a plateau.

COVID In Colorado: Testing Sites Work To Meet Increase In DemandThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment along with state testing groups say there has been a steady increase over the past few weeks as the Delta variant continues to make COVID-19 more contagious.