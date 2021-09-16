DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado State University is celebrating the topping out of its new Spur Campus at the National Western Complex. The topping out on its largest and final building under construction on the campus.
With a tree on top, along with American, Colorado and Spur Campus flags, a crane placed the beam on top of the Hydro Building. The building will be home for collaborative research to address big problems, including the water crisis and water rights.
“With the Hydro Building, it’ll be a place where we bring together people from a lot of different industries that focus on water, to have conversations around how we solve big water challenges together. We know here in Colorado where water is such a precious resource that we need to come together to solve these problems and hydro is a place for that,” said Jocelyn Hittle, CSU Spur Campus Assistant Vice Chancellor.
The Spur Campus is set to open next year.