DENVER (CBS4) – The official start of autumn is next Wednesday, September 22. And between now and then, it will feel very much like summer in Colorado.
After three consecutive days with cooler weather along the Front Range, the Denver area will return to the 90s most days through the upcoming weekend.
Wednesday will be at least 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees in Denver. That’s also about 10 degrees above normal for the middle of September.
It will also be warm enough to increase the count of 90 degree days this year in Denver to 57 days. The record is 75 days from last year which is unattainable at this point. So while it’s been a very warm summer, last year was significantly worse in terms of days with temperatures reaching at least 90 degrees.
Thursday will make 58 days with a high temperatures of at least 91 degrees in Denver. Southeast Colorado will approach 100 degrees in some areas.
It also stays completely dry in all regions of Colorado through at least Saturday. Despite the warm and dry weather, fire danger should not reach a critical stage thanks to the lack of wind. That said, fire danger will certainly be elevated in the coming days.