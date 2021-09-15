COVID In Colorado: Testing Sites Work To Meet Increase In DemandThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment along with state testing groups say there has been a steady increase over the past few weeks as the Delta variant continues to make COVID-19 more contagious.

Data From Colorado Hospitals Part Of New Study That Shows Moderna Vaccine Is Slightly Better Against Delta VariantNew research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective against the delta variant.

Bob Enyart, Colorado Conservative Pastor & Radio Show Host, Dies After COVID BattleBob Enyart was vocal and critical about the coronavirus pandemic, abortion, the LGBTQ community and AIDS victims.

Partnership Hopes To Curb Emergency Room Visits, Focuses On Mental HealthThere's an incentive to get people preventative mental health care in hopes of curbing emergency room visits.

COVID In Colorado: Booster Shots Could Begin Next Week Depending On ApprovalGovernor Polis said the state is prepared to roll out a plan for administering COVID-19 booster shots as soon as next week if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration approve it by then.

9-Year-Old Jumps At Chance To Participate In Pfizer Vaccine Trial For Children In ColoradoA COVID-19 vaccine could be available for younger children as early as next month.