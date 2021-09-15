DENVER (CBS4) – As Civic Center Park temporarily closes on Wednesday, it means not only the park will shut down to be cleaned up and renovated, but also a holiday event that was originally planned to take place there may have to find a new home.

The Denver Christkindl Market, which is a celebration of German culture and welcomes guests to experience an authentic German holiday market, was scheduled to open at Civic Center Park on Nov. 19. But that is on the edge of the timeline of the two-month cleanup at the park.

The German American Chamber of Commerce Colorado Chapter met with city officials on Monday for about 40 minutes and city officials reassured them that they will do everything they can to make sure the event continues, even if the park isn’t ready to go.

“The conversation was realistic in the sense that we will be planning for potentially doing the market at another site. But, there was a sense that, again, respect for our event, and reassurances that they will do everything that they can do to keep us at Civic Center Park,” said Iris Belensky, Membership and Communications Manager for the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter.

With the event’s location in doubt, event planners are looking at a “plan B” option at another park or open space that’s big enough to hold all the people at the market.

“They’ve offered their support with that. With regards to whatever additional location, we decided to have as a plan B. They decided to help us with some of the financial aspects of permitting, contracting, and they already have several suggestions for locations that we can consider for that plan B option as compared to Civic Center Park,” Belensky said.

The German American Chamber of Commerce is expected to make an announcement in October of where the plan B locations are. If the Denver Christkindl Market changes location, it will be announced in November.