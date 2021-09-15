LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer had to cut off a deer’s antlers to free it from a hammock in Lakewood. The buck hopped over a fence from a greenbelt behind the home.
Officers remind residents to take any items like hammocks, swing sets, volleyball nets down when they’re not using them to avoid situations like this.
They add deer and elk are migrating to find mates which means sometimes they wind up in neighborhoods.
Officers shared video showing how badly the antlers were tangled giving them no other option but to remove the antlers.
The buck eventually woke up and hopped back over the fence into the greenbelt.