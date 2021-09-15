CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – A South Metro firefighter paramedic has died. The department says Anthony Palato passed away Wednesday morning.

Anthony Palato (credit: South Metro Fire)

Family and coworkers call him Tony. He became sick with cancer because of his work as a firefighting paramedic.

Cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters because they are often exposed to hazardous substances on the job.

South Metro says Palato’s sacrifice is considered a line-of-duty death. They say he will be remembered as a kind, caring and compassionate person with a true servant’s heart.

