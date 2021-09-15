CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract extension. The deal comes with a player option for the 2025-2026 season.

Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets fights for position against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter at Staples Center on May 3, 2021.

Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets fights for position against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on May 3.  (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Gordon was acquired by the Nuggets in a trade last March with Orlando to bolster a lineup that included league MVP Nikola Jokic, point guard Jamal Murray and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (credit: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 25-year-old Gordon averaged 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 25 games with Denver.

