DENVER (CBS4) – Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract extension. The deal comes with a player option for the 2025-2026 season.
Gordon was acquired by the Nuggets in a trade last March with Orlando to bolster a lineup that included league MVP Nikola Jokic, point guard Jamal Murray and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr.
The 25-year-old Gordon averaged 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 25 games with Denver.
