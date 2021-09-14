LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s an incentive to get people preventative mental health care in hopes of curbing emergency room visits. Suicidal thoughts are one of the top 10 seasons for such visits.
That’s why a nonprofit public health plan partnered with the Littleton location of Planned Parenthood to offer preventative care. They say the initial results are promising.
Data between May and June of this year found that 38 of all 495 patients showed depressive symptoms. Those patients were then referred to counseling and treatment.
The nonprofits say they will continue to track this data to see if they can reduce emergency health care visits.