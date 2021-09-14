Peyton Manning, Eli Manning Talk As Big A Game As They PlayedFans across the country were thoroughly entertained by the Manning brothers in their Monday Night Football debut.

Jerry Jeudy, Graham Glasgow Headline Broncos 9/13 Injury ReportJerry Jeudy's ankle injury isn't as bad as originally feared. Jeudy was carted off the field in New Jersey with what looked like a serious ankle injury.

Broncos Above .500 For First Time In More Than 1,000 DaysGame balls went to newcomers George Paton and Teddy Bridgewater and to old-timer Von Miller following Denver's 27-13 demolition of the New York Giants in their opener.

CBS4 Fan Poll: Has your opinion of the Broncos changed after the win vs. the Giants?Take the CBS4 Fan Poll.

Teddy Bridgewater Throws 2 TDs, Broncos Get First September Win Since 2018Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdowns in his first start for Denver and the Broncos dominated possession and beat the Giants 27-13 on Sunday, spoiling the return of New York running back Saquon Barkley after a long ACL rehabilitation.

Mayor Michael Hancock: Denver Broncos Have Good Chance To Make Playoffs With 'Steady Teddy'The Broncos haven’t made the playoffs or won 11 or more games since they won the Super Bowl. If they do what Denver Mayor Michael Hancock expects, they will do both this season.