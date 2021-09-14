MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4)– The 2022 race for Colorado governor has a Republican candidate. Heidi Ganahl announced her candidacy in Monument Tuesday morning.
She is a CU Regent and started Camp BowWow, which she franchised and then sold.
Ganahl compared building her wealth to Gov. Jared Polis, saying he was born with a silver spoon and that he's out of touch with Colorado.
"Everywhere we look, things are moving in the wrong direction, higher gas prices, mental health crisis, inflation, unemployment, new taxes, more violent crime. This all shows a pattern. Jared Polis is listening to his party elites in San Francisco, New York… he's not listening to us. He's ignoring the train wreck that is heading our way," said Ganahl.
She also addressed what some experts have called the urban-rural divide in Colorado, saying politicians need to understand the values of Pearl Street are not the same as those of main street.