DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver continue to investigate a deadly shooting from over the weekend. Investigators say that Harold Brown IV was shot at an apartment complex.
Brown, 18, was shot on Sunday afternoon at East Dartmouth Avenue. A family member drove him to East Florida Avenue and Dayton Street where he died.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.