(CBS4) – A conservative radio host and pastor in Colorado died of COVID-19. Bob Enyart was vocal and critical about the coronavirus pandemic, abortion, the LGBTQ community and AIDS victims.
Fred Williams, who co-hosted the show, announced on social media on Monday saying Enyart lost the battle with the virus.
“Bob Enyart was one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I’ve known,” Williams stated.
On Sept. 3, Denver Bible Church, where Enyart preached, also announced on social media he and his wife, Cheryl, tested positive for the virus. Both were not vaccinated.
In 2020, Enyart went to court suing the federal government and state of Colorado, asking to remove attendance limits and mask requirements during indoor services.
The Washington Post reports U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Domenico, an appointee under President Donald Trump, ruled in the churches' favor.
Enyart was 62 years old.