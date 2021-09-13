GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Artists came together in Greenwood Village for the Art on the Green Festival over the weekend. A burst of wind created a tough situation for festival organizers.
Crews spent hours cleaning up debris overnight from Saturday into Sunday. The wind also mangled tents set up for the event.
Organizers say that luckily, most of the artwork was spared.
"For us the success is measured by if the artists are selling artwork. We are looking for good people to come out and buy artwork, but we want people to come out and support the arts," said Greenwood Village Cultural Arts Manager Chris Stevens.
This was the second year for Art on the Green.