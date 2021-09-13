GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – A lawsuit has been filed against two Glendale police officers who shot and killed a man inside his vehicle. John Pacheaco, Jr. was behind the wheel of a truck that was reported stolen in Glendale on Oct. 31, 2020.
The truck was stopped on northbound Colorado Boulevard near Alameda Avenue about 10 p.m.READ MORE: Green Car Parade Helps Kick Off Denver Auto Show With Focus On Electric Vehicles
Police responded to do a “wellness check” as the vehicle was stopped in traffic. Police said Pacheaco, 36, was initially unresponsive. But video obtained last year by CBS4 shows the truck suddenly lurch forward several feet, then go into reverse before it hit a Glendale police vehicle.READ MORE: Gov. Jared Polis, Sen. Michael Bennet Team Up To Get All Eligible Colorado Families Signed Up For Expanded Child Tax Credit
According to the DA, when the officers discharged their firearms, they “reasonably believed that their fellow officers were in danger of being killed or receiving serious bodily injury.”
There are no indications Pacheaco was armed. He died soon after the shooting.MORE NEWS: Wind Damages Art On The Green Festival Tents
The lawsuit claims that officers fired more than 10 rounds from point-blank range.