DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front passing over Colorado early this week will bring a brief feel of fall while causing thunderstorms that could produce more strong winds.

After record heat in Denver last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, temperatures were noticeably cooler on Sunday and the cooling thread will continue though Tuesday.

High temperatures along the Front Range will drop into the lower and middle 80s on Monday which is still slightly above normal for mid-September. Southeast Colorado will reach close to 100 degrees again.

Then more significant cooling will occur for Tuesday with high temperatures only in the 70s in the Denver metro area. It will be the coolest day in Denver since June 28 or about 11 weeks ago.

In terms of thunderstorm chances, as the cold front approaches on Monday, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly after 3 p.m. for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. That said, a few rain drops and gusty winds are possible at any time. And wind is the primary concern with the thunderstorms expected on Monday. A few could produce a damaging microburst event similar to what occurred over the weekend.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the chance for thunderstorms is somewhat higher compared to Monday especially for areas east of the urban corridor. At this time it seems likely a handful of thunderstorms on the Eastern Plains will turn severe with gusty winds again being the primary threat. Hail up to 1 inch in diameter is also possible.

Then sunny, dry, and very warm weather will regain control of Colorado’s weather starting Wednesday. The next chance for cooler and potentially wetter weather will be next Tuesday (September 21) but at this time it doesn’t look cool enough for mountain snow or even jacket weather in the metro area.