DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis says there is more supply of COVID-19 vaccines than there is demand. At a news conference on Monday, Polis says, with that in mind, the state is wrapping up its Comeback Cash Giveaway for getting a vaccine.

The final day to get a $100 Walmart gift card for getting the vaccine is Tuesday, Sept. 14. There are a few locations where Coloradans can take part.

(credit: State of Colorado)

Vaccines will continue to be administered despite the end of the giveaway.

You can call the vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) seven days a week to get more information.

The following are available vaccine clinics with and without incentives:

Monday, September 13th

Front Range Community College
Incentive offered: N/A
2190 Miller Drive, Longmont, CO 80501
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

La Plaza parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
1-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Lucky’s Market
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
425 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80524
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

MIRA / Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance / Avon
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
901 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon, CO 81620
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Ridley’s Family Market
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
210 Crestwood Drive, Gypsum, CO 81637
12-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Walmart parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
5650 S. Chambers Road, Aurora, CO 80015
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Tuesday, September 14th

Community College of Aurora, Lowry Campus parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
710 Alton Way, Denver, CO 80230
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Edwards Freedom parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards, CO 81632
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Elbert County Fairgrounds Horse Pavilion
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
95 Ute Ave., Kiowa, CO 80117
2-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Hilltop Family Resource Center
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1129 Colorado Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Loveland Public Library
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
300 N. Adams Ave., Loveland, CO 80537
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Manitou Springs High School
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
401 El Monte Place, Manitou Springs, CO 80829
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

MIRA / Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance / Edwards
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
32700 US-6, Edwards, CO 81632
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Pueblo Rescue Missions
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
728 W. 4th St., Pueblo, CO 81003
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Walmart parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2770 W. Evans Ave., Denver, CO, 80219
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Supercenter parking lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1835 E. Main St., Cortez, CO 81321
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, September 15th

Arapahoe Community College – Castle Rock
Incentive offered: N/A
4500 Limelight Ave., Castle Rock, CO 80109
2-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Arapahoe Community College – Parker Campus
Incentive offered: N/A
15653 Brookstone Drive, Parker, CO 80134
9 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

BOOM Aero
Incentive offered: N/A
12876 E. Adam Aircraft Circle, Englewood, CO 80112
10 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Colorado State University – Fort Collins
Incentive offered: N/A
1101 Center Ave. Mall, Fort Collins, CO 80521
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer

Costilla County Public Health / Centennial School
Incentive offered: N/A
14644 CO-159, San Luis, CO 81152
3-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer

Delta Middle School
Incentive offered: N/A
401 E. 10th St., Delta, CO 81416
6:30-8:00 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Dolores Huerta Preparatory High
Incentive offered: N/A
2727 W. 18th St., Pueblo, CO 81003
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

El Paso County Criminal Justice Center
Incentive offered: N/A
2739 E. Las Vegas St., Colorado Springs, CO 80906
9 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer

La Plaza parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
1-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Paonia High School
Incentive offered: N/A
846 Grand Ave., Paonia, CO 81428
3-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Pine River Library
Incentive offered: N/A
395 Bayfield Center Drive, Bayfield, CO 81122
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Sinton Dairy Foods
Incentive offered: N/A
3801 Sinton Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
3:30-5:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer

Sysco Food
Incentive offered: N/A
5000 Beeler St., Denver, CO 80238
4-6:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Walmart parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
2770 W. Evans Ave., Denver, CO 80219
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Supercenter
Incentive offered: N/A
37 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Supercenter parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
211 Aspen Village Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Vacunas Y Mandado @ Mi Pueblo
Incentive offered: N/A
125 Knox Court, Denver, CO 80219
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Thursday, September 16

Aspen/Basalt Mobile Home Park
Incentive offered: N/A
1900 Willits Lane #8A, Basalt, CO 81621
3-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Chambers Shopping Center parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
4840 Chambers Road, Denver, CO 80239
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Colorado Blvd. Truck Stop parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, CO 80207
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

DSST Elevate North High School
Incentive offered: N/A
10825 E. 47th Ave., Denver, CO 80239
4-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Edgewater Collective
Incentive offered: N/A
2501 Sheridan Blvd., Edgewater, CO 80214
6-8 p.m
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Levitt Pavilion
Incentive offered: N/A
1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO 80223
5:30-9 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Keene Clinic
Incentive offered: N/A
190 S. Main St., Keenesburg, CO 80643
9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Maiker Housing – Orchard Hill parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
1353 W. 88th Ave., Thornton, CO 80260
9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Maiker Housing – Creekside parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
9189 Gale Blvd., Thornton, CO 80260
1:30-4:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Mex-Mall / Lowe’s Mercado
Incentive offered: N/A
10777 E. Colfax Ave. Aurora, CO 80010
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer

Mountain Valley Mobile Home
Incentive offered: N/A
171 Hwy 133, Carbondale, CO 81623
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Northridge High School
Incentive offered: N/A
100 71st Ave., Greeley, CO 80634
1-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Operation TBI Freedom
Incentive offered: N/A
565 Communications Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
4-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Peak to Peak Housing & Human Services Alliance / Nederland Food Pantry-Main
Incentive offered: N/A
750 CO-72, Nederland, CO 80466
2:30-6:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Sierra Grande School
Incentive offered: N/A
17523 E. Highway 160, Blanca, CO 81123
3-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer

Simple Foods parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
680 Grand Ave., Del Norte, CO 81132
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Supercenter
Incentive offered: N/A
37 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Vacunas con los dos Amigos (Vaccine with Two Amigos) Dos Amigos Mexican
Incentive offered: N/A
745 North Wilcox St., Castle Rock, CO 80104
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Village Exchange
Incentive offered: N/A
1609 Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010
5-9 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Friday, September 17

Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley Campus, Ascent Center parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
3000 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
3-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Family Tree Goals
Incentive offered: N/A
14991 E. Oxford Ave., Aurora, CO 80014
3-7 p.m
Vaccine type: Pfizer

Farmer’s Market parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
946-998 US Hwy 160, Monte Vista, CO 81144
9 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Field of Vision – Denver Recovery Group Littleton
Incentive offered: N/A
72 E. Arapahoe Road, Littleton, CO 80122
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Gunnison High School
Incentive offered: N/A
800 W. Ohio Ave., Gunnison, CO 81230
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer

Gunnison Middle School
Incentive offered: N/A
1099 N. 11th St., Gunnison, CO 81230
2-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer

H Mart – Aurora
Incentive offered: N/A
2751 S. Parker Road, Aurora, CO 80014
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Lakin Tire
Incentive offered: N/A
510 E. 51st Ave., Denver, CO 80216
2:30-4:30 p.m
Vaccine type: Pfizer

La Plaza parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
1-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Mi Pueblo Market-Inner City Health
Incentive offered: N/A
15585 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
4:30-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer

Northeast Colorado Health Department Yuma Office
Incentive offered: N/A
529 N. Albany St., Yuma, CO 80759
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Pueblo Community College
Incentive offered: N/A
900 W. Orman Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004
1-4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Rancheros Mexican Restaurant
Incentive offered: N/A
4322 CO-66, Longmont, CO 80504
11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Tierra de Nueva Apartment Complex parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
980 S. Broadway St., Center, CO 81125
1-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Walmart parking lot
Incentive offered: N/A
3301 Tower Road, Aurora, CO, 80011
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

