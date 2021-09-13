CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office shared new details about a dramatic crash on Highway 14 on Sept. 9. A cement truck crashed and fell over the guardrail between Pingree Road and Stove Prairie Road.

The sheriff’s office says the area is known as the Narrows. They say the 56-year-old driver escaped from the cab on their own and was taken to a hospital.

The truck reportedly had a 30,000 lb. load of concrete.

Four heavy wreckers and hazmat teams from Poudre Fire Authority and Colorado State Patrol helped pull the truck out and protect the river. It took about 13 hours.

It’s not clear how the driver is doing.

