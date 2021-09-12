CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR) advised climbers on Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle to stay away from the area between the two peaks on Sunday while members of its agency participate in a mission stretching into its second day.
CCSAR did not provide specifics about the mission other than to say rescue teams and a helicopter were in the area as of 1 p.m.Saturday.READ MORE: WATCH: Rescuer Drops From Helicopter To Help Injured Hiker On Crestone Needle
“This area is prone to rockfall so we are requesting that all climbers avoid the traverse if possible,” the agency stated in a later Facebook post.
Following a mission in late August, CCSAR told CBS4 that a higher percentage of its rescue missions this year are occurring on those two peaks than in years past.
Crestone Peak (14,294 ft. elevation) and Crestone Needle (14,197 ft.) are located five miles southeast of the town of Crestone and immediately north of the Great Sand Dunes National Park. They are part of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range.READ MORE: Colorado Hoist Rescue Team Honored With Military Award For Technical Rescue On Crestone Needle
There was an overnight rescue operation in early August on Mt. Sneffels, another Colorado 14er located north of Telluride. The Ouray Mountain Rescue Team shared video of the it with CBS4.
MORE NEWS: Colorado Rescue Team Member Seriously Injured By ‘Microwave-Sized Rock’ During Recovery Near Capitol Peak