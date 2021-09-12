DENVER (CBS4) — CORE Electric Cooperative filed a lawsuit last week against Xcel Energy for what it claims is a breach of contractual obligation related to the operation and maintenance of the Comanche 3 coal plant in Pueblo, Colorado.
The lawsuit was filed Sept. 7, according to a press release from CORE Electric.
Xcel’s operation of the Comanche plant “deprived CORE of its expected energy output and damaged the physical asset co-owned by CORE,” the company stated in the press release. “Unfortunately, we could not reach a business solution after exhausting all reasonable efforts with Xcel, so this lawsuit was a necessary step.”
The lawsuit comes eight days after the company formerly known as Intermountain Rural Electric Association (IREA) announced its rebranding as CORE Electric. The company claims to be one of the largest member-owned electric distribution cooperatives in the U.S.
An Xcel Energy spokesperson told CBS4 its attorneys are preparing their case.
“We are still reviewing the documents,” Xcel’s Michelle Aguayo wrote in an email, “and generally don’t comment on pending lawsuits. That said, Xcel Energy remains committed to ensuring the safe, reliable operation of the plant through its proposed early retirement in 2040. Comanche 3 is one of the lowest cost generating plants on our system and has proven valuable to the system over its life.”
