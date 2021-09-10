(CBS4) – Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is National Hispanic Heritage Month. Sept. 15 is the anniversary of the independence of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. That’s followed quickly by Mexico’s on Sept. 16, Chile on Sept. 18 and Belize on Sept. 21.

Here are some of the ways you can celebrate and learn throughout the month.

Sept. 15

Biennial of the Americas: “Americas COVID-19 Memorial”

This event actually began on Sept. 3 but runs through the 25th. You can visit the “Americas COVID-19 Memorial” at Museo de las Americas. It’s the work of 21 commissioned artists from Canada to Brazil, including artists here in Colorado. Its goal is to serve as a collective space for grieving and healing. The museum and the Biennial of the Americas are hosting ConnectArte on Sept. 16 to hear from some of those artists and a curator.

biennialoftheamericas.org

History Colorado

History Colorado is offering a full slate of programs starting with Colorado business leader Linda Alvarado at “Bold women. Change History.” series on Sept. 15. As a co-owner of the Colorado Rockies, she is the first Latino owner of a Major League Baseball team.

You can find out more the other exhibits at History Colorado like the “Building Denver” addition to the “Armando Geneyro: Brick and Soul” exhibit which features the displacement and resistance in the neighborhoods of La Alma/Lincoln Park and Auraria.

It’s also a great time to learn about the Chicano movement by visit the “El Movimiento” gallery at History Colorado. Community advisors help put together the collection of artifacts, photos, video and the activists’ own voices.

www.historycolorado.org/latino-history-heritage

Sept. 18

Suave Fest

Raíces Brewing Co hosts Suave Fest, a Latino Craft Beer Festival. Raíces is a Latino owned and operated brewery featuring award winning craft beers and a rotating Latin American food rotation. Raíces is a place where Latinos can connect with other Latinos to celebrate tradition and where non-Latinos can learn about Latin culture.

www.raicesbrewing.com

Sept. 19

Mexico at the Paramount Theater

Spend an evening laughing with some of the most recognized comedians in Mexico at the Paramount Theater. Edson Zúñiga (known as El Norteño), Javier Carranza (El Costeño), and Gustavo Munguía (Paúl Yester) put on a show that’s appropriate for the whole family.

paramountdenver.com

Sept. 24

“Borderlands”

Trinidad History Museum opens its “Borderlands” exhibit which explores the history of the Santa Fe Trail. It’s part of History Colorado’s look at the history of southern Colorado from Chicano, Indigenous and Mestizo perspectives.

That also includes the “Unsilence” installation at the Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center.

historycolorado.org/trinidad-history-museum

Sept. 24-26

Chile & Frijoles Festival

Head to Pueblo for the 27th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival. The festival celebrates Pueblo’s rich agriculture history.

On the Saturday of the festival, El Pueblo History Museum is hosting Fandango Folklórico as ballet groups from the country perform on its grounds.

pueblochilefestival.com

Sept. 24-30

Latin Fashion Week Colorado

Latin Fashion Week Colorado is full of fashion shows and work shops that showcase designers and artists with goal of creating artists of the future.

latinfashionweekcolorado.com

Sept. 29

“Voices of Centro Humanitario”

History Colorado hosts the community outreach team from Centro Humanitario para los Trabajadores for “Voices of Centro Humanitario: Labor, Barriers and Hope in the Times of COVID-19.”

It brings together stories from Latino immigrant workers during the first year of the pandemic.

historycolorado.org/latino-history-heritage

Sept. 30-Oct. 24

“Guadalupe in the Guest Room”

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College presents “Guadalupe in the Guest Room,” a play detailing the relationship between Guadalupe and her son-in-law Steve as they grieve her daughter and his wife through a language barrier.

fac.coloradocollege.edu

Beginning the first week in October

History Colorado hosts “Ofrendas for El Día de Muertos” in Denver, Fort Garland, Pueblo and Trinidad.

These are public altars developed with community partners giving visitors a chance to leave their tributes to their loved ones.

Oct. 2-Nov. 7

Óscar Becerra Mora Sculpture

Through its partnership with the Mexican Cultural Center, the Denver Botanic Gardens will be home to a nearly 15 foot tall sculpture by contemporary Mexican artist Óscar Becerra Mora. It depicts an alebrijie, a hybrid creature from Mexican folklore.

www.botanicgardens.org

Oct. 5

“Folklórico Espectacular”

El Pueblo History Museum hosts an opening celebration for “Folklórico Espectacular featuring Amalia Hernández.” It was created with the Consulate of Mexico and traces the creation of Ballet Folklórico in Mexico, its arrival in the United States and the people who brought it to Pueblo. It’s centered on Mexican choreographer Amalia Hernández.

historycolorado.org/el-pueblo-history-museum

Oct. 6

“Chicanas; A Legacy of Warriors who Nurtured a Movement.”

History Colorado screens “Chicanas; A Legacy of Warriors who Nurtured a Movement.” It’s from the City and County of Denver’s Office of Storytelling project.

It screens at 6:30 p.m. and afterwards Denver Chicano activist Ricardo La Fore will a tour of the museum’s El Movimiento exhibit.

historycolorado.org/latino-history-heritage

Oct. 14-Feb. 26

“SMOKING MIRRORS”

To close the month, Museo de las Americas opens “SMOKING MIRRORS: A Reflection on Identity in Mexico and the USA, 1821-2021.” It’s an exhibit curated the Chicano/a Murals of Colorado Project which uses public art in service to the people and communities historically dehumanized and oppress in U.S. society.