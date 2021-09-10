(CBS4) – Does CU have a passing problem with freshman quarterback Brendan Lewis?
“Obviously he has a lot of stuff to clean up,” said Head Coach Karl Dorrell. “Watching the tape, he knows that and he feels we left some plays on the field for sure.”
CU’s top 4 receivers(Dimitri Stanley, Brendan Rice, La’Vontae Shenault and Daniel Arias) caught a meager 3 passes for only 30 yards against Northern Colorado last Friday.
“It would be nice to get more catches of course,” said sophmore receiver Dimitri Stanley. “Every receiver would like more catches but like I said you can’t sweat the small stuff.”
The Buffs will be hard pressed to 5th ranked Texas A&M at Mile High on Saturday if they don’t get more production out of their passing game. It’s been a point of emphasis this week at practice but don’t expect their freshman quarterback to be reckless in that pursuit.
“I do try to limit turnovers because turnovers lose you games,” said quarterback Brendan Lewis. “I don’t like throwing interceptions but I do need to take more chances and trust my guys because they’re really good at what they do.”
I asked Stanley, “Are you confident that Lewis is the guy who can get you and the other receivers the ball?”
“Yea, Brendan has been locked in since day one,” said Stanley. “He’s taken leaps and bounds of improvement and he’ll be ready for this game more than anybody.”
If Lewis is ready tomorrow, his receivers are anxiously awaiting their opportunity.