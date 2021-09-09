DENVER (CBS4) – The heat on Thursday is shutting down some Colorado schools. The schools are all located in the Denver area.
Some schools are only going to have a half-day of classes. Others will be fully closed.
Half Day (Thursday):
Denison Montessori School
Half Day (Thursday and Friday):
Merrill Middle School
Closed (Thursday and Friday):
McMeen Elementary School
Traylor Academy
Temperatures will soar to record levels in many cities across Colorado on Thursday and Friday. The existing record high temperature in Denver on Thursday is 94 degrees from September 9, 1994. The record should break no later than 3 p.m. Thursday. Friday should be at least a degree or two hotter than Thursday and the current record (93 degrees on September 10, 2018) is virtually guaranteed to be broken.