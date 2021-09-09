CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The corn maze at the Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield location will open to the public on Sept. 17. This year’s maze winds its way through 7 acres of corn.

The Chatfield farm workers say it will take about an hour to get through. The maze can be viewed from a 15-foot tall bridge.

The corn maze is open Fridays through Sundays, Sept. 17. through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors under the age of 10 can explore the corn mini-maze.

There are no printed maps this year, but you can find one on the Denver Botanic Gardens website. Tickets are $15 for non-members.

