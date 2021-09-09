DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The corn maze at the Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield location will open to the public on Sept. 17. This year’s maze winds its way through 7 acres of corn.
The Chatfield farm workers say it will take about an hour to get through. The maze can be viewed from a 15-foot tall bridge.
The corn maze is open Fridays through Sundays, Sept. 17. through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors under the age of 10 can explore the corn mini-maze.
There are no printed maps this year, but you can find one on the Denver Botanic Gardens website. Tickets are $15 for non-members.