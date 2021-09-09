DENVER (CBS4) – When you are commuting to the office later this month, hop on your bicycle instead of behind the wheel. Bike To Work Day is coming up on Sept. 22.
The annual free event is organized by “Way To Go” a program of the Denver Regional Council of Governments.
Bike To Work Day typically attracts tens of thousands of participants from all over the Denver metro area. The day promotes bike commuting to help get some cars off the streets.
Cyclists can enjoy more than 70 breakfast stations on their way to work.