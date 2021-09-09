CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are investigating an illegal poaching case. They say someone killed a sow and left her two cubs to be orphaned.

Officers responded to the Ranch Estates neighborhood in Woodland Park on July 26 after the bear was shot.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

The cubs are now at a rehabilitation facility and are expected to be released into the wild during their winter hibernation.

The perpetrator could face misdemeanor charges, fines between $750 and $3,000 and up to six months in jail.

Officers are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest. Those who turn in poachers can call 1-877-COLO-OGT.

