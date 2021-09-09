CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Gilpin County News, Jefferson County News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear caused a lot of damage after it got stuck inside a car. A bear became trapped inside a car on the Jefferson and Gilpin county line.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were able to coax out the bear by opening the door a little bit. The bear then takes the chance to get out and runs off into the woods.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges drivers to lock their car doors and never leave food inside. This time of year, bears are consuming thousands of calories a day to bulk up before hibernation.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Jennifer McRae