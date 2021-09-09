JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear caused a lot of damage after it got stuck inside a car. A bear became trapped inside a car on the Jefferson and Gilpin county line.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were able to coax out the bear by opening the door a little bit. The bear then takes the chance to get out and runs off into the woods.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges drivers to lock their car doors and never leave food inside. This time of year, bears are consuming thousands of calories a day to bulk up before hibernation.