LAMAR, Colo. (CBS4) – A badger got caught in a window well in eastern Colorado recently and had to be rescued by wildlife officers. It happened in Lamar, and the animal was released back into the wild shortly afterwards.
In a post on social media, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they think it might be the first time they’ve run across a situation where a badger got trapped in a window well. They said several other types of animals have gotten trapped in them and have needed rescuing, including fawns, rabbits and birds.
Badgers are somewhat common in eastern Colorado but sightings are rare. In 2017 a badger was spotted on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder.