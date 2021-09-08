LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) – A man died in a trench collapse while replacing a sewer line at a home in northern Colorado. Officers were called to the Longmont home Tuesday afternoon, and it took about two hours to reach the man and remove him from the 9-foot-deep hole.
The man, who was in his 80s, was a contract worker for a Denver-based excavation company. The Longmont Times-Call reports work was being completed in advance of new owners moving into the home, and the residence was unoccupied at the time.
A spokesman for the Longmont Fire Department says the trench hadn’t been shored up.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)