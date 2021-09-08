LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lafayette are looking for three motorcycles connected to a road rage case. Investigators say it happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the area of Highway 287 and CO 52.
Police say a man on one of the motorcycles shot multiple rounds from a handgun, pulled from a hard-sided saddlebag, at a silver 2004 Chevy Silverado truck. Three rounds struck the truck. The adult driver and juvenile passenger inside the truck were not hurt.
Police are searching for the shooter and another man and woman on separate motorcycles.
The shooting suspect was described as riding a late model ruby red Harley Davidson Road Glide with a black seat. He was wearing a military-style WWII-era helmet.
The other man was riding a late model Harley Davidson Softail Lowrider with Memphis shades. He may have punched the truck’s side mirror.
The woman was riding a late model Harley Davidson Heritage Softail Classic or Road King either black or a dark color.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call Lafayette Police Department at (303) 665-5571.