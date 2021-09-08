DENVER (CBS4) – The reimagined Denver Art Museum campus is nearly finished. Visitors can experience the new circular Sie Welcome Center glass building, explore arts and cultures with free general admission to the museum on the grand re-opening day.
Oct. 24 will be the public opening of a project that is 10 years in the making. The goal was to unify the Denver Art Museum campus, which is split by 14th Street, while also adding new spaces to make the facilities best for an art connoisseur.
Anna and John J. Sie donated money as well to make the brand new welcome center a reality, now named the "Sie Welcome Center." The Sie Welcome Center is the newest facility on the campus. The circular glass building is said to be the open space to draw in the public, while the other facilities are more closed off from the outside viewer, symbolically protecting the hidden art gems within.
The repurposing of space throughout the Martin Building will allow the museum to host more events, especially those involving school groups.
The grand re-opening of the complete campus coincides with the 50th anniversary of when the Martin Building first welcomed guests.