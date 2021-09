COVID In Colorado: Children Make Up More Than 27% Of Cases Right NowDoctors have been adamant that the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading among the unvaccinated, but it's easy to forget that includes children who may be too young to get the vaccine. In Colorado, children make up more than 27% of COVID cases right now.

Douglas County Gets To Work On Forming New Health Agency After Voting To Leave Tri-County HealthDouglas County Commissioners met Tuesday night to vote on forming the county's own health agency. This comes after last week's vote to formally leave the Tri-County Health Department.

Thornton Fire Department Used As A Model For Its Response To COVIDAs the pandemic raged for the past year and a half, the Thornton Fire Department has been one of the more ambitious organizations in the Denver metro area pushing the limits of what a fire department can do for the community.

Aurora Prepares To Launch Mobile Crisis Intervention TeamThe Aurora Mobile Task Force launches this week. The program sends behavioral health experts to certain 911 calls instead of police officers.

Station 26 Brewing Co. Helping To Raise Awareness About Prostate Cancer, Releases Special BeerDenver's Station 26 Brewing Co. is working to raise awareness about prostate cancer by holding a fundraiser for the nonprofit Pints for Prostates.

More Recreation Centers Re-Opening In DenverDenver will soon be able to visit more recreation centers.