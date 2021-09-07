LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Littleton Police say residents on Riverwalk Circle between Federal Boulevard and Santa Fe Drive are being asked to shelter in place. Police say they are responding to an unspecified incident in that area.
Riverwalk Circle is closed at Prince Street, police say.
At around 3:45 p.m., police stated on social media they are on scene of an active SWAT situation, but the threat is contained.
They ask residents to stay inside their homes so officers can focus on the SWAT situation.
Copter4 flew over the scene and saw at least two, possibly three, vehicles involved in a crash.
It appears a silver sedan collided with a red sedan. A pickup truck is also nearby.
Police has some entrances blocked off, but have not said what preceded the crash.