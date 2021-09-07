DENVER (CBS4) – RTD is reinstating a handful of pre-pandemic routes in an effort to keep up with the return of transit passengers. On Sunday RTD initiated a service change which brought back some routes and increased hours of service for others.

“We are reinstating a few services or a few routes because our customers have indicated that they would like to see those come back,” explained Tina Jaquez with RTD. “And we are seeing the ridership showing that that would make sense.

The bus routes that were reinstated include the 0L, 3L, 116X, CV and EV. More than a dozen others were modified to include increased rush hour service, as well as extended weekend trips for the E and W light rail lines.

“We are seeing people come I think back into work centers and coming into offices more and that’s why there’s a demand for some of those suburban routes as well,” Jaquez explained.

While ridership continues to increase, RTD wants to remind riders that masks are still required.

“The mask mandate has been extended into January,” Jaquez said. “We have masks that we hand out if you forget to bring one. But please try and bring one our customers and our operators are required to wear them.”

RTD holds three service change throughout the year, with the next being in January. If you would like to weigh in on those changes, you can do so starting in October.

“The purpose is really that we’re making sure we’re putting the right amount of service out and we’re meeting the needs of our customers,” Jaquez explained. “So we always listen to our customers prior to implementing service changes, and we watch what ridership is doing so that we can respond appropriately.”

If you would like to see the September Service Change routes visit rtd-denver.com/service-changes/september-2021.