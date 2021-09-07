For First Time, 2 Colorado-Grown Pitchers Start Against Each Other At Coors FieldKevin Gausman attended Grandview High School in Aurora, 12 miles from Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver, where Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland starred.

Larry Walker, Rockies' First Hall of Famer, Filled With Nerves Ahead Of Hall Of Fame Induction CeremonyLarry Walker’s first experience with the Rockies was as a Montreal Expo in 1993 – and it was love at first sight.

Dalton Risner's Jersey Retired By His High School Football Team In WigginsBroncos lineman Dalton Risner was back home in Wiggins on Thursday night for an extra special reason.

Over $181 Million Was Wagered On Sports In Colorado In July According To Division Of GamingJuly was a busy month in the state for sports bettors with over $181 million in wagers placed a 206% increase from this time last year.

Denver Nuggets G League Affiliate Grand Rapids Gold To Host Open Tryouts In DenverThe Grand Rapids Gold, G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, is hosting open tryouts at the University of Denver later this month.

Ed McCaffrey Makes Long-Awaited Bears Debut Against ColoradoThey'll be on opposite sidelines Friday night when Dorrell and the Buffaloes host Northern Colorado at Folsom Field. It will be the long-awaited college coaching debut for McCaffrey, who was hired on Dec. 12, 2019, only to have his team sit out last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.