(CBS4) – A man who was working out at Red Rocks Amphitheater over the weekend drew a lot of attention for his unusual routine. A CBS4 viewer captured video during the day of him rolling down the seats of the amphitheater and doing a sort of pushup each time he landed.
Apparently, he doesn’t suffer from dizziness.
The man was also spotted doing jumps up the planter boxes on the side of the historic music venue and challenging frog leaps down the seats.
There’s no word on who the fit gentleman was or what he might be training for. When the CBS4 viewer asked, he replied “in a cryptic Russian accent ‘I will not tell you.'” Then he ran off.
Professional athletes can commonly be found doing workouts at Red Rocks. The Denver Nuggets are the latest team to have some of their stars come out for a workout:
