DENVER (CBS4)– A Medina Alert has been issued for the hit-and-run suspect driver and vehicle that struck two construction flaggers and then drove away. Police in Denver rushed to the scene at 29th Street and Arkins Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Two people, both flaggers for the construction work at the intersection, were struck by the motorist who then drove away. Both of the flaggers were rushed to the hospital. One was pronounced deceased and the second suffered serious injuries.
A Medina Alert was issued for a gray Honda Element, with Colorado License plate MHQ-046. The vehicle will have front-end damage. Anyone who sees the vehicle or has any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.