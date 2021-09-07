DENVER (CBS4)– The Keep Colorado Wild Annual Pass offers vehicle owners a reduced-price annual state park pass when they register their vehicles. It’s one of two new state laws that go into effect Tuesday that allow more access to Colorado State Parks.
There are 11 state parks in Colorado that draw 11 million visitors each year. The parks offer camping, fishing, hiking, hunting and other outdoor recreation.READ MORE: Bear Found In Highlands Ranch Backyard Relocated To Wildnerness
Park officials say they are being “loved to death” by the growing popularity of Colorado’s state parks. Currently an annual affixed vehicle parks pass costs $80. While the price of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass has yet to be determined, it’ll be no more than half the current price, so no more than $40. The price can drop depending on participation, with a goal to achieve a $20 price with high participation rates.READ MORE: Denver Weather: Smoke Covers Colorado's Front Range Again And Could Be Thick At Times
The money will be used for, among other things, supporting search and rescue volunteers, supporting avalanche safety and awareness, regularly maintaining state parks and state trails and conserving wildlife.MORE NEWS: 'Not Safe To Walk Through The Park': City Of Denver To Shut Down Civic Center Park Due To Safety, Rats
The second law expands free access to veterans who have earned a Purple Heart. Any vehicle displaying a Purple Heart special license plate will be allowed to pass through the state park entrance.