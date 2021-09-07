HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear that was found in a backyard in Highlands Ranch was relocated to the wilderness. The bear was found in a backyard behind Dad Clark Drive and University Boulevard.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted a picture of the bear just lounging around in the grass.
This time of year bears are preparing for hibernation and looking for food. During late summer and early fall, bears need 20,000 calories a day to gain enough fat to survive the winter without eating or drinking.
Wildlife officers this morning relocated a bear out of a Highlands Ranch neighborhood. It was reported in a backyard behind Dad Clark Dr. and University Blvd. pic.twitter.com/142As0h4Fs
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 7, 2021
It’s not uncommon for bears to be found searching for food near homes in Colorado this time of year.
Learn to be Bear Aware with a special education section on CPW’s website which has some other fun facts about bears and how humans can coexist with bears in Colorado.