DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport says it’s now easier for passengers to get their lost items back. On average, the airport says it processes more than 2,600 lost items a month. They add that’s down from 4,800 a month in 2019.
The airport says its system will allow airport agents to take a picture of the found item and any text on it, for example a serial number.
Then, the system and software will recognize, identify and categorize the items.
Passengers can then submit a free claim, and airport computers will search for a match.
Anything unclaimed within 30 days will be auctioned off by the city of Denver.
Some of the most common items left behind include sunglasses, IDs, jackets, backpacks, and small electronics. Airport officials say they do not keep water bottles, hats, pillows or blankets for sanitary reasons.