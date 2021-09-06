DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport officials say they expect 1 million people to travel through the airport during the Labor Day weekend. They expect Monday to be the busiest out of the whole weekend with more than 200,000 travelers alone.
DIA saw half as many travelers this time last year.
The airport is under construction which forced the north security checkpoint to be cut down from 12 lanes to eight lanes.
Last month, the airport brought back its free bag drop service for Spirit, Southwest, American, Delta and United airlines passengers.
Staffing challenges have kept the Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert shuttle lots closed for more than a year.
Face masks are still required in the airport and on planes according to federal regulations.