GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters at the Black Mountain Fire in Grand County are getting more of a handle on it. According to data gathered Sunday night, the fire remains at 416 acres and is 48% contained.
Crews say they've contained more ground on the east side of the fire.
A Chinook helicopter helped drop 1,500 gallons of water with each drop on the fire, officials say. A type 3 helicopter is helping make more targeted bucket drops.
Two areas in rural Grand County near Parshall remain in pre-evacuation status. Crews expect hotter and drier weather to create more hazardous conditions and potential for fire activity.
Lightning sparked the fire on Aug. 29. No structures have been lost.