(CBS4) – Colorado’s Task Force 1 is coming home after serving a little more than a week in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida slammed the region. The crew deployed on Aug. 28, ready to help anyone who needed it.
A team of 45 people and two K-9’s made the 22 hour drive to Louisiana.READ MORE: Colorado Hospitals Brace For Possible Uptick In COVID Hospitalizations After Labor Day
In the last few days, the crew worked in Grand Isle and New Orleans. They helped people and pets escape disastrous conditions. They also delivered fresh water to some horses.READ MORE: Climber Rescued From Treacherous Mountainside On Mount Bancroft
“We have the skillset to do it, we have the desire to do it, we have the training, we have the equipment,” Brian Daley, force leader, said.
MORE NEWS: Xcel Energy Day Of Service Project Focuses On Opening Opportunities For Autism Community
Now, the team is expected to arrive in Denver on Tuesday night.