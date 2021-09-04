BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A unique exhibit to honor Vietnam veterans is now open in Brighton. The 375-foot Vietnam Memorial Replica Wall is known as the “Wall That Heals.”
The wall honors the names of the 58,281 men and women who served and died in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War.READ MORE: Turkey Legs & Corn On The Cobb Return With A Taste Of Colorado
Many say it’s an impressive sight, especially for those who fought in the war.
“It’s a very fitting memorial. I’ve been to the real one several times in Washington, D.C. As a matter of fact, I was just on an honor flight two years ago. It’s good to see… it sounds self-serving, but we were treated so poorly when we came home. It’s good to be recognized. We just did what we were told to do. That’s all we did. It’s good to see that,” said Dave Ott, a Vietnam War Veteran.READ MORE: Southlands Farmers Market In Aurora Hosts COVID Vaccine Clinic
The wall bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who died in Vietnam.
It will be on display at Carmichael Park which is located just behind Brighton City Hall. The display is free to anyone who wants to visit or pay their respects. It will be open 24 hours a day.MORE NEWS: 100-115 MPH Wind Hits Burlington Wednesday Evening, Widespread Damage Reported
The wall display will close to the public on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 2 p.m.