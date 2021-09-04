DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a Labor Day tradition and part of Colorado’s comeback from the coronavirus pandemic. Taste of Colorado is back this year after getting canceled in 2020 despite increasing COVID-19 cases.

Music, food, and great weather means fun in Colorado and people took advantage on Saturday.

While the return of Taste of Colorado was in a new spot, a man who goes by Omar said he is glad it’s back.

“We usually come every year but obviously last year because of the pandemic we weren’t able to,” he said.

This year it wasn’t held where he’s used to attending. The Downtown Denver Partnership moved the event this year to the 16th Street Mall from Civic Center Park partly because of COVID-19.

“Our idea to spread it throughout the mall over eight blocks, was really because when we started planning it we had no idea what the state of COVID would be,” Sharon Alton, senior vice president of downtown experiences for the Downtown Denver Partnership, told CBS4.

“It’s different obviously,” said Omar. “Being at Civic Center Park it was pretty awesome.”

The organizers wanted people to be able to spread out, and the mall has more room for vendors to set up. Omar says he doesn’t think it has worked.

“It seems a little bit more crowded,” he said.

That didn’t seem to stop him or any of the other attendees Saturday from celebrating the return of their favorite fall long weekend tradition.

A Taste of Colorado runs Saturday, Sunday and Monday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.