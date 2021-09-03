Check In With Your Loved Ones During September Which Is Suicide Prevention Awareness MonthSeptember is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. According to the CDC, trips to the emergency room due to suicide attempts increased during the pandemic.

Primary Care Doctor In Castle Rock Among Those Hoping To Become A COVID Vaccine ProviderAll throughout the pandemic, health experts have implored people to listen to their doctors. But there has been a disconnect with providing the COVID vaccine.

Mental Health Of Colorado Veterans A Big Concern Following Afghanistan WithdrawalVeterans worried about the mental health of those who served in Afghanistan and the impact the withdrawal of that war will have on them say more attention is needed for this community in the months ahead.

'Hope Seems Short-Lived': Colorado Doctors Search For Solutions To Increase COVID Vaccination RatesDr. Marc Moss says when it comes to the pandemic, things are getting worse despite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hospital Doubles Up Patients In ICU Rooms As Delta Variant Surge Threatens Northern Colorado's Health Care SystemPublic health officials and hospital leaders said the surge of COVID-19 patients from the delta variant is threatening the health care system in northern Colorado.

Boulder County Requires Face Masks For All Indoor Public Spaces For Ages 2 And UpBoulder County Public Health issued a new public health order on Thursday night requiring face masks for everyone ages two and up while in all indoor public spaces.