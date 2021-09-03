ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a deadly shooting with a wanted homicide suspect on Friday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 7500 block of E. Harvard Avenue at Ivy Crossing Apartments just before 5 p.m.
The person killed in the shooting is a female homicide suspect. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Team was conducting surveillance for Denver on a homicide suspect. Detectives had been looking for her since July 24 in connection to a homicide at 4700 Vine Street. The positive ID on the suspect under surveillance was made at 3:30 p.m. and SWAT teams were called in.
“They had information that she would be in this area today,” said Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy John Bartmann. “The female was known to be armed and dangerous.”
When SWAT approached her, she ran and pulled a handgun. Deputies fired and struck her multiple times. No one else was injured in the shooting.
“The shooting occurred in a common area in between a cluster of buildings,” said Bartmann.
The suspect’s identity has not been released.
Deputies on scene in the 7500 block of E Harvard Ave. working an OIS. PIO on scene. Further information will follow. pic.twitter.com/zyoFLJz0AE
— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) September 3, 2021