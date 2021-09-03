DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating an officer-involved shooting that involves officers from the Westminster Police Department. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Billings Street on Friday night.
The adult male suspect was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries. No officers were hurt in the shooting.
What led up to the shooting is being investigated.
ALERT: DPD officers are in the 5300 block of Billings St. investigating an officer-involved shooting involving officers from the @WestminsterPD. An adult male suspect was transported to the hospital; condition unknown. No reported officer injuries. PIO heading to the scene. pic.twitter.com/0HPpIIcpRB
