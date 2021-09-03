HOW TO HELPHelp people affected by Hurricane Ida. Donate to the American Red Cross

By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News, Officer-Involved Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating an officer-involved shooting that involves officers from the Westminster Police Department. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Billings Street on Friday night.

The adult male suspect was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

What led up to the shooting is being investigated.

