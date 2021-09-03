HOW TO HELPHelp people affected by Hurricane Ida. Donate to the American Red Cross
By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – Think your basketball skills are up to speed? Well, your path to the NBA could be right around the corner.

The Grand Rapids Gold, G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, is hosting open tryouts at the University of Denver later this month.

They will take place on Sunday, Sept. 19 between noon and 4 p.m. at the Hamilton Gym on the DU campus.

If you’re interested you must register on the team’s website and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The deadline to apply is Sept. 15.

