DENVER (CBS4) – Think your basketball skills are up to speed? Well, your path to the NBA could be right around the corner.
The Grand Rapids Gold, G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, is hosting open tryouts at the University of Denver later this month.
🚨 ATTN GR + DEN 🚨 Open tryouts are back in both Grand Rapids and Denver this fall. Grand Rapids tryout will be on September 18 at MSA Woodland. Denver tryout will be on September 19 at the University of Denver. Learn more: https://t.co/oAuAT9xwzo pic.twitter.com/lZ3HYLAk08
— Grand Rapids Gold (@NBAGrandRapids) August 25, 2021
They will take place on Sunday, Sept. 19 between noon and 4 p.m. at the Hamilton Gym on the DU campus.
If you’re interested you must register on the team’s website and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The deadline to apply is Sept. 15.