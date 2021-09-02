YUMA, Colo. (CBS4) – After a number of complaints from different people, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims of cattle mistreatment. Deputies arrested Timothy Ortner, the owner of the cattle in question.
He faces multiple charges including 25 counts of cruelty to animals.
A search warrant was served at Yuma County Road HH and County Road 54.
There, deputies along with a certified veterinarian found approximately 20% of the herd was suffering from neglect, malnutrition and were extremely thin and weak.