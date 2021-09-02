DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver aims to take 200 people off the streets and out of shelters and get them into housing in the next 100 days. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and the Department of Housing Stability launched the effort on Thursday.
The housing surge will expedite the city's work with designated partners to connect 100 people from shelters and 100 people living on the streets with housing.
"This housing surge – the first of many – will help us make an immediate impact on the lives of these unhoused residents by quickly moving to support their exit out of homelessness," Hancock said in a statement. "We're going to continue to deploy every tool available, with a goal of lifting thousands of people out of homelessness over the next two years, including those who are living on our streets in the most unsafe and unhealthy of conditions."
The housing surge is described as a way to get people back into housing by expediting the coordination of partners to connect people to a surplus in housing resources. New emergency housing vouchers are available through U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funds in the American Rescue Plan Act to the Denver Housing Authority.
Case managers are engaging people in shelters and on the street to help them take advantage of the housing surge.