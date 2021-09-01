(CBS4) – More American Red Cross disaster responders from Colorado and Wyoming deployed to Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday. More than a million people are still without power in the region following Hurricane Ida earlier this week.
Three emergency response vehicles departed from Denver Wednesday morning. The teams will provide food, water and emergency supplies to those affected. They are expected to stay there for about two weeks.
As temperatures in the south hover around 90 degrees, residents are left without water and sewer services.READ MORE: Call Goes Out For More Red Cross Volunteers Amid Active Disaster Season
Volunteers say this isn’t the only disaster they’re responding to.
“They’ve already got hundreds of people in California with the wildfires. They’ve got people at shelters where Afghans have come from. They’ve got people with the floods in Mississippi and various other places, but this is probably going to be the biggest one,” said John Walsh, a volunteer.
So far, 22 volunteers from ARC in Colorado and Wyoming have been deployed to Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.