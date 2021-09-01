Dozens Of ThunderRidge High School Students Walk Out Of Class For Mask ProtestDozens of students protested outside ThunderRidge High School in Highlands Ranch on Wednesday morning.

Officials In Adams 14 School District Go Door-To-Door To Increase Student EnrollmentAdams 14 School District has been working to get students back in the classroom since mid-summer when they began seeing a huge decline in those planning to return.

'It Clearly Sucks': Tri-County Health Executive Director Explains School Mask MandateThe Tri-County Health Department voted to require masks for all students, regardless of vaccination status. Monday’s decision also prevents individual counties – Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas – from opting out.

Commerce City Resident Hospitalized For West Nile VirusA Commerce City resident has tested positive for West Nile Virus and while hospitalized, has since been released and is recovering at home.

State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy Calls Masks For Colorado Children 'Incredibly Important' In And Out Of SchoolColorado State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy took a firm stance on masks for children during a health update.

'Get Vaccinated, Don't Screw Around': Colorado Man Who Got COVID Twice Describes Months Spent Recovering In HospitalBill Phillips didn’t think he needed to be vaccinated. A fitness coach, he had COVID-19 once -- and the antibodies that come with it -- then it hit him again.