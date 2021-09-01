GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Dotsero are closed Wednesday afternoon for a crash. Colorado State Patrol says the crash involved a commercial vehicle.
#BREAKING I-70 westbound CLOSED at Dotsero (MP 133) due to a CMV crash in the #GlenwoodCanyon and material on the interstate. pic.twitter.com/uTRQOBYz1M
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) September 1, 2021
Some type of material is on the interstate, CSP says, but details are limited.
It’s not clear when the interstate will reopen.