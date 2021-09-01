CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Glenwood Canyon, Glenwood Springs News, I-70, I-70 Closed, Interstate 70, Interstate 70 Closed

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Dotsero are closed Wednesday afternoon for a crash. Colorado State Patrol says the crash involved a commercial vehicle.

Some type of material is on the interstate, CSP says, but details are limited.

It’s not clear when the interstate will reopen.

