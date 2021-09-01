ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– With the preseason games in the rearview mirror, the Broncos’ focus is all about Sept. 12, when they open the season on the road against the New York Giants.

“Yeah, we’re definitely focused on the Giants, on week one. We’re still trying to get better as a team though, fine-tune some things we did well in training camp,” Teddy Bridgewater said.

After a promising preseason in which the Broncos went undefeated in three games, there is only one thing on this teams’ mind: winning football games.

“I definitely view this as a team with a ton of talent and we have the opportunity to do something special. But it can’t be all talk. Every day that we come out here, every day that step foot in this building, we all have to have the same mindset and a common goal … and that’s to win. And you can sense that around here. Everyone wants to win. Everyone has that mindset of whatever it takes,” Bridgewater said.

For Teddy Bridgewater, the key to success will be getting off to a strong start and letting the rest fall into place.

“I know we started a little slow in the last preseason game, but prior to that, we got started and we were rolling. I learned that with a team like this, if you can get out to a fast start with the type of defense we have, it’s going to be a nightmare for our opponents.”

Bridgewater said he hopes to get this organization back to where it was in 2015. That starts with winning in September, which is something the Broncos haven’t done the last two seasons.